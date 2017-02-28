Antonio Andrade, Bijan Palme Come Up Big for Dons in Home Opener

Baseball

Antonio Andrade's two-out single scored Joe Firestone for the winning run, and Bijan Palme shut down Lancaster for the final two innings, lifting Santa Barbara High to a 4-3 home-opening baseball win in an Easton Tournament game at Eddie Mathews Field on Tuesday.

Palme (1-0) relieved starting pitcher Tim Piozet during the Wildcats’ three-run fourth inning. He pitched a perfect fifth and sixth innings to earn the win and even Santa Barbara's record to 1-1. Tommy John Holguin pitched a perfect seventh for his first save.

Down 3-1, the Dons scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. A lead-off double by Palme, a hit batter and two wild pitches by Lancaster starter Travis Lavendier brought in the runs.

Santa Barbara scored the winning run in the fifth inning when Andrade singled to center to bring home Firestone.

Firestone had a double and single to lead the Dons.

Santa Barbara returns to tournament action Thursday.

