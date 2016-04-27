Antonio Andrade’s Walk-Off Hit in 9th Lifts Santa Barbara Over Santa Ynez

Baseball

A two-out, bases-loaded infield single by Antonio Andrade in the bottom of the ninth gave Santa Barbara High a 4-3 win over Santa Ynez in a non-league baseball game at Eddie Mathews Field on Wednesday.

The Dons improve to 9-7 on the season while Santa Ynez is 16-8.

Caleb Norton led off the ninth with a single to right, John Jensen walked and both runners advance on an infield out. Carter Soto was walked intentionally to load the bases and the strategy appeared to work as relief pitcher Bijon Palme tapped back to the pitcher, forcing Norton at home. But Andrade stroked the first pitch from sophomore Chris Czjaka through a drawn-in infield for the game winner.

It was the second time this season Andrade won an extra-inning game with a walk-off hit. He did it in a 1-0 win over Buena in eight innings.

Kevin Gowdy started for the Dons and pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out nine and walking three.

“They are well-coached and hung in well against Kevin," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said of Santa Ynez. "Fortunately, our guys responded and earned the win under difficult weather conditions.”

Warrecker elected to bring in Palme to pitch the seventh. Santa Ynez strung together three singles, with Gabe Prendergast driving in the run to tie the score at 3-3.

Palme (2-1) worked around two errors in the eighth and held the Pirates scoreless in the ninth to earn his second extra-inning victory in relief of Gowdy.



Santa Ynez…100 000 110 — 3 9 4

Santa Barbara…000 003 001 — 4 8 1



WP: Palme (2-1); LP: Czjaka (0-1)

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.