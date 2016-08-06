Antonio Morales of Santa Maria, 1936-2016

Posted on August 6, 2016 | 12:36 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Antonio Morales, 80, of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away Friday, July 29, 2016, after battling an extended illness.

He was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Laredo, Texas, with his family, later moving to Windsor, Col.

At an early age, he assumed the responsibility of head of his household, helping provide for and raise his four siblings. He began working on a dairy farm starting his day well before the sun rose and concluding well after sunset.

Early on, he developed a concept of a hard work ethic along with responsibility, commitment, dedication and love for his family.

In August 1962, Antonio married his beautiful and loving wife, Cecelia, and moved to Santa Maria. He worked for the City of Santa Maria for 19 years.

During that time, he completed his high school diploma, graduating Santa Maria High School in 1964.

In 1981, he worked with the Santa Maria Bonita School District, where he was employed for another 20 years.

Antonio tremendously loved and sacrificed for his family. He loved to dance, tell stories and barbecue with family, as well as watch the Lakers, Dodgers and boxing.

His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he established a special and unique relationship with each one. Beyond that, he also influenced many others who also affectionately called him “Grandpa.”

With his life experiences and wisdom, he provided life lessons to his family and anybody else who would listen.

Antonio is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cecelia, and their children: Anthony (Martha) Morales, of Santa Maria; David Morales of Santa Maria; and San Juana (Roy) De Leon, of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Antonio is also survived by his grandchildren Stephanie, Anthony (Stephanie Alyce), Andre, Christopher, David Nathan and Matthew Morales and Mark, Roy Jr., Tera, Jeanie and Sara De Leon; great granddaughter Amelia Morales; great grandchildren Mark Jr., Mia, Lucas, Gina De Leon, Daniel, Felicia and Maria Solis and Kiara Lopez.

He is also survived by his siblings Julian (Celia Morales) of Santa Maria, Robert Morales of Kansas and Vicenta “Isabelle” Rodriguez of Evans, Col., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Antonio was preceded in death by his mother, Petra Morales, and brother Martin Morales.

A visitation will be held Aug. 11, 2016, from 5-6 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Aug. 12, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Saint Louis De Montfort Church, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Lake Marie Community Clubhouse.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.











