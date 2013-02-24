Antonio Sacre to Share His Storytelling Talents March 5 at Eastside Library

Master storyteller Antonio Sacre was born in Boston to a Cuban father and an Irish-American mother. He will bring his charismatic storytelling to the Santa Barbara Eastside Library at 1 p.m. March 5, drawing from his mixed heritage to captivate young audiences with fascinating and funny tales in Spanish and English.

Families and children are invited to come to this free program at 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

Sacre is a children’s book author, storyteller and solo performance artist based in Los Angeles. The “remarkable” (Village Voice), “hilariously honest“ (Backstage) performer has been featured at the Library of Congress National Book Festival, the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, and museums, schools, libraries and festivals internationally.

He weaves Spanish and English artfully into lively folk tales, myths and legends from around the world.

This program is sponsored by the UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures Program and Performing Arts and Educational Outreach Programs, and presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Click here for more information about this program, or call the Eastside Library at 805.963.3727.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.