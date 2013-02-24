Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Antonio Sacre to Share His Storytelling Talents March 5 at Eastside Library

By Chris Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library | February 24, 2013 | 11:14 p.m.

Antonio Sacre
Antonio Sacre

Master storyteller Antonio Sacre was born in Boston to a Cuban father and an Irish-American mother. He will bring his charismatic storytelling to the Santa Barbara Eastside Library at 1 p.m. March 5, drawing from his mixed heritage to captivate young audiences with fascinating and funny tales in Spanish and English.

Families and children are invited to come to this free program at 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

Sacre is a children’s book author, storyteller and solo performance artist based in Los Angeles. The “remarkable” (Village Voice), “hilariously honest“ (Backstage) performer has been featured at the Library of Congress National Book Festival, the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, and museums, schools, libraries and festivals internationally.

He weaves Spanish and English artfully into lively folk tales, myths and legends from around the world.

This program is sponsored by the UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures Program and Performing Arts and Educational Outreach Programs, and presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Click here for more information about this program, or call the Eastside Library at 805.963.3727.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 