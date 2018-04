Posted on December 13, 2016 | 3:07 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Antonio Silva Serrano, 91, of Santa Barbara, died on Dec. 5, 2016. He was born on July 25, 1925.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara, with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.