‘Anything Goes’ with Arts Outreach’s Summer Youth Theater Production

Arts Outreach is proud to announce its 2013 Summer Youth Community Theater production, Anything Goes, from Wednesday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Santa Ynez Valley High School theater.

Since its Broadway debut in 1934, Cole Porter’s Anything Goes has been a shining example of classic musical theater, complete with amazing tap numbers, campy jokes, unlikely happy endings and classic songs such as “De-Lovely,” “Anything Goes” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Anything Goes is a perfectly constructed evening of madcap merriment that the whole family will enjoy.

The show takes place aboard the ocean liner S.S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy No. 13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

Back for her ninth year as director is Sara Martinovich, a UCSB graduate in theater who has worked with Ensemble Theater, Opera Santa Barbara and has formed her own theater company, The Loose Affiliation of Artists, in Santa Barbara. The production team also features the talents of Joyce Michaels as vocal director, Jessica Ruiz as choreographer and Kathryn Imani as musical director.

Reserved tiered seating will be available for all performances for $10, $15 or $20. Tickets are available from the Arts Outreach office at 2353 Hollister Street in Los Olivos and by calling 805.688.9533. Featuring a cast of more than 35 local students ages 10 to 17, this play is suitable for all ages.

Arts Outreach is a nonprofit arts education organization that provides experiences in visual, dramatic, literary and performance art to the communities of the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys. Its mission is to “bring life to art and art to life.” Click here for more information about Arts Outreach and its programs.

— Sandie Mullin is executive director of Arts Outreach.