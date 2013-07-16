Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

‘Anything Goes’ with Arts Outreach’s Summer Youth Theater Production

By Sandie Mullin for Arts Outreach | July 16, 2013 | 7:03 p.m.

Arts Outreach is proud to announce its 2013 Summer Youth Community Theater production, Anything Goes, from Wednesday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Santa Ynez Valley High School theater.

Since its Broadway debut in 1934, Cole Porter’s Anything Goes has been a shining example of classic musical theater, complete with amazing tap numbers, campy jokes, unlikely happy endings and classic songs such as “De-Lovely,” “Anything Goes” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Anything Goes is a perfectly constructed evening of madcap merriment that the whole family will enjoy.

The show takes place aboard the ocean liner S.S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy No. 13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

Back for her ninth year as director is Sara Martinovich, a UCSB graduate in theater who has worked with Ensemble Theater, Opera Santa Barbara and has formed her own theater company, The Loose Affiliation of Artists, in Santa Barbara. The production team also features the talents of Joyce Michaels as vocal director, Jessica Ruiz as choreographer and Kathryn Imani as musical director.

Reserved tiered seating will be available for all performances for $10, $15 or $20. Tickets are available from the Arts Outreach office at 2353 Hollister Street in Los Olivos and by calling 805.688.9533. Featuring a cast of more than 35 local students ages 10 to 17, this play is suitable for all ages.

Arts Outreach is a nonprofit arts education organization that provides experiences in visual, dramatic, literary and performance art to the communities of the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys.  Its mission is to “bring life to art and art to life.” Click here for more information about Arts Outreach and its programs.

— Sandie Mullin is executive director of Arts Outreach.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 