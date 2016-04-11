Santa Barbara Apartment Complex Carport Fire Prompts Evacuations

Firefighters stop spread of car fire that damages vehicle and carport in Eastside neighborhood

An Eastside Santa Barbara apartment complex was temporarily evacuated Monday afternoon when a vehicle in the carport caught fire, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call at 1:20 p.m. to a two-story apartment complex in the 1100 block of Laguna Street, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

Arriving crews found smoke showing from the rear of the complex and a four-door sedan in the carport fully engulfed in flames, he said.

Santa Barbara police assisted in evacuations at the 16-unit complex, which was not impacted by the fire except for smelling of smoke, Mercado said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, he said, checking the remaining structure but finding the fire had not spread further.

No one was injured, but Mercado estimated damage at $50,000 to $75,000 for the vehicle and part of the carport, where some stored belongings were also damaged.

Residents were allowed back inside but firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon.

“We’re just making sure the fire is completely out,” Mercado said.

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

