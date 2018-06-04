Apartments Now Available for Lease at New Willow Springs Complex in Goleta

The Towbes Group Inc. is excited to announce that its new apartments in Goleta are ready for lease.

The community will feature a variety of floor plans that range from one to three bedrooms. The Willow Springs community has been thriving in Goleta for more than 10 years, and with the additional 100 apartments brings even more benefits to the community’s numerous comforts.

This project is a continuation of The Towbes Group’s efforts to make Willow Springs an even more attractive housing choice for current residents and their neighbors. Willow Springs residents can look forward to a new robust amenities area with two pools and three spas. The picnic area will be expanded with a new playground and barbecues.

In continuation with the “healthy lifestyle” The Towbes Group embraces across both its residential and commercial properties, the fitness center will grow as well to fit more workout equipment. An entertainment center is being upgraded in the Willow Springs clubhouse with a coffee bar, perfect for hosting friends and watching sports.

“The Towbes Group put in the extra effort to make Willow Springs an exceptional place to live. A lot of our employees live at Willow Springs, and there is an extra level of care and pride that goes into this community,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “Already a favorite of UCSB employees and Goleta area professionals, it is certainly a home to a wide range of friends and family. We look forward to giving them a great place to call home.”

The new apartments will be released in phases as they are completed, with the first becoming available in mid-February. For the most up to date information on Willow Springs, check out its Facebook page by clicking here or click here.

— Sam Carey is marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.