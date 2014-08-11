Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Assault Victim in Buellton RV Park Transported to Hospital

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | August 11, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara County authorities responded to an alleged assault at a Buellton RV park Monday morning and transported one trauma patient to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Authorities responded to the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground in Buellton to find a man who had been punched in the face, landed and hit his head, according to emergency radio traffic.

The county’s Copter 3 pickup was being arranged for transport near the park, at 190 Avenue of the Flags, but the weather in Santa Barbara reportedly prevented it. 

The patient, an unidentified man, was instead transported by ambulance around 9:10 a.m.

A dispute broke out that morning between a 69-year-old male resident of the Flying Flags RV Resort and a 73-year-old male employee, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

"The fight escalated into the resident striking the victim rendering him unconscious," she said. 

The victim was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested for battery with great bodily injury, Hoover said. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

