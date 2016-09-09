Resident Appeals Fine For Violating Santa Barbara County’s Medical Marijuana Cultivation Ordinance

The Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department held a public appeal hearing this week after fining a man who allegedly violated the county's medical marijuana cultivation rules and built unpermitted greenhouses in the mountains above Goleta.

The $3,000 fine was based on allegations that the cultivation of medical marijuana doesn’t meet the legal nonconforming status, and the property renters grew beyond the scope for personal use, according to the county.

The county issued fines to Howard Palmer and Courtney DeSoto, the latter being the administrator of the late property owner's estate.

In response to a complaint submitted to the county, the Planning and Development Department determined that several structures were constructed on the West Camino Cielo property without the necessary zoning or building permits.

This violation of zoning and building codes remained unabated until June 2016, according to Kimberly McCarthy, a planner with the county Planning and Development Department.

McCarthy was assigned to review the violation complaint submitted to the county, and to help the property owners bring the property into zoning compliance.

“Several of the unpermitted structures found were to be directly related to medical marijuana cultivation, such as shade structures and greenhouses,” McCarthy said.

The marijuana cultivation occurring is in violation of medical marijuana regulations as it exceeds the scope of a personal medical use exemption, and was not in compliance with state and local regulations since there were unpermitted structures before and on Jan. 19 of this year, according to McCarthy.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has adopted an ordinance banning new cultivation of medical marijuana in the county’s unincorporated areas, except for the limited exemptions provided for cultivation for personal medical use and legal cultivation sites that existed on Jan. 19 of this year.

A qualified person with an identification card or their primary caregiver is allowed to have outdoor or indoor medical marijuana cultivation for personal medical use, according to county regulation.

Marijuana cultivation sites that existed as of January could continue if they were legal under California state law, which is considered a legal nonconforming use.

The county zoning ordinances prohibit the expansion or other changes to legal nonconforming uses, according to county regulation.

“There is clear documentation that medical marijuana was growing in structures that were not legally permitted on the site, and the deadline to fix that violation was Jan. 19 to be considered legal nonconforming,” McCarthy said.

After investigation, it was determined the property has documentation of unpermitted structures dating back to 2008, she said.

The current assessor’s records list the property owner as the estate of a man who died in 2014. The property is currently in probate.

The notice of violation provided the tenant with two options: removing the medical marijuana cultivation from the property, or reducing the size of medical marijuana cultivation to 100 square feet with a personal use exemption, and providing the documentation required to show it is valid personal use grow, McCarthy said.

Planning and Development did not request or go forward with other documentation that would require providing information on the nonconforming status, such as primary caregiver status, the ratio of the crop to recipients and sellers permits for state legalization.

The county has not calculated the acreage of the marijuana cultivation onsite beyond the fact that it exceeds 100 square feet.

Attorney Raza Lawrence from Margolin & Lawrence represented the appellant in the public hearing and authorized a letter disputing the determination of fines.

He said the renters have complied with zoning codes in regards to health and safety regulations that allow for medical marijuana collectives.

Also, he said, law enforcement contacts were made before the new county regulations date confirming the medical marijuana was there before Jan. 19.

“The alleged violations have nothing to do with local laws to medical marijuana,” Lawrence said. “The references are to building code violations and all of those have been fixed. There are no violations in local laws as it relates to medical marijuana.”

Law enforcement made contact with the renter (before Jan. 19) and had reviewed copies of medical marijuana recommendations and other paperwork confirming that the grow did comply with state law, he said.

“At most, what we here is the local laws which have since been fixed,” Lawrence said. “The issue of compliance with local laws is a different issue from whether it complies with state law.”

Lawrence Bond, a longtime friend of the property owner, was in attendance at the hearing, and said traffic to the marijuana grow had become a burden on the neighbors.

“I also own property near the location, and don’t believe the neighbors are taken into consideration regarding the inconvenience,” Bond said. “I know numerous neighbors oppose this. We’ve had numerous issues regarding this issue of people unknown crossing the private property.”

The Planning and Development Department is reviewing the case, and the final decision on issuing the fine or granting the appeal will be made in a written determination next week.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.