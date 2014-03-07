Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Appeal Hearing for ICE Facility in Santa Maria Postponed

By Mark van de Kamp for the city of Santa Maria | March 7, 2014 | 3:30 p.m.

The special meeting of the Santa Maria City Council scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, has been postponed due to a noticing defect.

The city will reschedule the meeting for the appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a planned development permit to allow a developer to build a 12,700-square-foot office building at 740 W. Century St. to house an immigration facility for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The delay was necessary because the approximately 120 residents who live within 1,000 feet of the proposed project did not receive mailed notice of the appeal 10 days prior to the hearing as required by law.

The new date for the meeting will be determined.

Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office, 805.925.0951 ext. 372.

 
