Appeals Filed Against Buellton Live Oak Lanes Bowling Alley Project

Advice

Two appeals have been filed against the Live Oak Lanes bowling alley project approved by the Buellton Planning Commission.

Carol Lesher Peterson and her family have plans for an entertainment center and warehouse at 39 and 41 Industrial Way that includes a bowling alley, arcade, bar, party rooms and batting cages.

The project has collected friends and foes in the community, and was approved by city planners at a Sept. 18 meeting.

The two appeals were filed by attorneys representing neighboring business Terravant Wine Company and neighbor Mike Stoeker.

Project designs have been revised to appease concerns raised by Terravant in the past, including disputes centered on easements to access to a storm-water pond and a roadway.

Buellton City Council members will hear the appeals and make a decision on the project at the Nov. 12 meeting, City Manager Marc Bierdzinski said.

Attorney Babak Naficy, representing Stoeker, accuses the city of violating the California Environmental Quality Act by not preparing an environmental impact report for the project and not adequately analyzing the project’s impacts.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.