Appellate Court Denies Rapper’s Petition for Rehearing in Threats Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 6, 2015 | 8:58 p.m.

An appellate court has denied a petition for a rehearing filed by an attorney of a rap artist accused of making criminal threats against two teenage girls who were sexually assaulted.

Santa Barbara attorney David Andreasen, who is representing Anthony Ray Murillo, on Monday filed a petition for rehearing with the Second District Court of Appeal.

On Thursday, the court announced the petition had been denied. 

The defendant still has one more avenue to appeal — seeking a review from the state Supreme Court.

Last month, the appellate court issued a ruling reinstating criminal-threat charges against Murillo.

The appellate court said the Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly erred in deciding not to hold Murillo, now 21, to answer to the charges stemming from allegations the lyrics of his song, “Moment for Life Remix,” threatened two teenage rape victims.

Murillo’s song included lyrics that reportedly identified and threatened two girls raped by his friend, Shane Villalpando, who was convicted in June 2013 of three counts of unlawful sex with a minor concerning Jane Doe 1, the appellate ruling said.

At the time, Villalpando attended St. Joseph High School and later graduated from Righetti High School, both in Orcutt.

Villalpando also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sex with a minor concerning Jane Doe 2, and ultimately was sentenced to five years of formal probation plus one year of confinement in the County Jail.

If the appeals fail, the case will resume in a Santa Maria courtroom as if Murillo had been held to answer to the charges after the preliminary hearing.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

