Appellate Court Throws Out Conviction of Caregiver for Death of Solvang ALS Patient

Court of Appeal says Wanda Nelson not criminally negligent in 2014 death of Heidi Good Swiacki

An appellate court has reversed the conviction of a caregiver found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of an ALS patient in Solvang four years ago.

Wanda Nelson was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury in February 2016, but found guilty of the lesser charge in connection with the death of Heidi Good, also known as Heidi Good Swiacki.

“Appellant contends that the evidence is insufficient to support her conviction of involuntary manslaughter because there is no substantial evidence of criminal negligence,” the opinion from the 2nd District Court of Appeal said in the decision filed Monday. “We agree and reverse.”

In May 2015, Nelson and and Heidi Good’s mother, Marjorie Good, were indicted by a criminal grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in the March 25, 2013, death of the ventilator-dependent woman, who lived beyond the expected lifespan for a patient with ALS.

A separate jury in the same trial could not reach a verdict regarding the case against the then-90-year-old Marjorie Good, so a mistrial was declared, and prosecutors decided not to retry her.

Heidi had the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and was dependent on the ventilator to stay alive six years after her diagnosis.

The death certificate stated, “Decedent’s ventilator was tampered with causing her to asphyxiate.’”

At the time of her death, Heidi Good had a series of caregivers but also routinely was left with her mom.

On March 25, Nelson left to pick up prescription for Heidi at Rite-Aid, while Marjorie Good remained at the house.

Heidi’s son was in the backyard shed listening to music when he heard his grandmother yelling, ran into the house, and saw his mother dead on the bed.

The ventilator revealed the alarm had sounded for 30 minutes but neither Marjorie Good nor her grandson had heard it.

Marjorie Good, who has hearing problems, said she was outside gardening.

“Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the judgment, we conclude that no reasonable trier of fact could have found beyond a reasonable doubt that appellant was criminally negligent,” the appellate judges said.

Nelson’s attorney argued there is no substantial evidence of criminal negligence because Marjorie Good had routinely cared for her daughter when paid caregivers were not available and that the ventilator rarely malfunctioned.

Additionally, Nelson said she checked the ventilator connections prior to leaving and ensured Marjorie knew the caregiver would be gone, assuming the mother would sit by her daughter’s side.

“Appellant thus reasonably assumed that (Marjorie) would conform to her normal practice of staying by Heidi’s side until appellant returned,” the appellate opinion said.

But prosecutors argued that a number of factors supported criminal negligence, including that the caregiver knew ventilator connections popped off and that the elderly mother did not know how to fix the ventilator.

“The People argue that appellant’s conduct was objectively unreasonable because Marjorie was not with Heidi when appellant left,” the appellate opinion said. “Instead, Marjorie was outside cutting the hedge with loud electric clippers.”

Nelson knew that Marjorie Good was hard of hearing and likely would not hear the alarm while outside, the People argued.

“But it was not objectively unreasonable for appellant to believe that, after she had left, Marjorie would stop gardening and go inside the house to care for Heidi,” the opinion said. “Appellant informed Marjorie that she was leaving. Marjorie therefore knew or should have known that she was in charge of Heidi until appellant returned.”

During the Superior Court trial, Nelson was represented by Lori Pedego from the Public Defender’s Office while the case was prosecuted by Cynthia Gresser from the District Attorney’s Office.

Nelson was sentenced to five years probation and a year in county jail, but released upon the verdict since she had served the time while awaiting the trial.

