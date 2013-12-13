Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Business

AppFolio Signs Lease for Larger Space at Castilian Technology Center

By Sam Carey for The Towbes Group | December 13, 2013 | 9:50 a.m.

AppFolio, a Goleta web-based software provider, has signed a new lease to occupy an additional 11,172 square feet at the Castilian Technology Center, announced Kate Villar, senior commercial portfolio manager of commercial properties for The Towbes Group Inc.

Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group helped close the transaction.

Along with the expansion of its premises, AppFolio also extended its lease through 2018.

AppFolio creates complete, easy-to-use web-based solutions for multiple vertical markets. The company was founded by a team of technology leaders with proven experience creating software that businesses love to use.

AppFolio offers AppFolio Property Manager, a comprehensive, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution created for residential property managers; MyCase, web-based legal practice management software; and other software solutions designed to increase profits and productivity. With original investors including Cisco Systems, BV Capital and the Investment Group of Santa Barbara, AppFolio’s rapid growth is being driven by happy and loyal customers.

“The location and the quality of the office space has been a perfect fit for us. We have been in great hands with The Towbes Group,” said Brian Donahoo, CEO of AppFolio. “The flexible floor plan available made a big difference for us and the new fitness center is going to certainly keep our employees happy and healthy.”

The Castilian Technical Center is a Class A research and development facility located in the heart of Goleta's business district. Multiple buildings accommodate tenants ranging in size from 5,000 square feet up to 86,000 square feet. This property is adjacent to Tecolote Creek and offers a multitude of amenities, including ample parking, easy access to Highway 101 and prominent signage on each building. The area is home to numerous other high-profile tech companies and startups.

— Sam Carey is a marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.

