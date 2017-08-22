Applause, Applause for Tuition-free Adult Music Classes

Can’t help singing along with the radio during the morning commute or tapping along to the beat? That energy can be channeled into a new hobby by taking a tuition-free class at the SBCC School of Extended Learning focusing on music.

Older adult students will learn vocal techniques, song interpretation and performance technique to perform songs in front of an audience at Performance Singing for Older Adults, beginning Aug. 24.

Those interested in playing an instrument can try out Recorder Playing for Older Adults (started Aug. 22). This class is appropriate for beginning and continuing students. Students receive group and individual instruction and an opportunity to perform in a group.

Those not interested in performing can study the masters of the '60s. Music of the decade is a reflection of the collective psyche, with timeless themes that mirror our world today.

Students will explore music as a reflection of cultural history during Rock-Folk Music and the ‘60s Consciousness Movement: For Older Adults.

For more options, view the SBCC School of Extended Learning Fall Schedule. For information, email [email protected], or call 964-6853.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for SBCC School of Extended Learning.








