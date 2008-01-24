Apple Box Children’s Films Bring Magic to Festival

Star power has infected even the children's portion of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. And the Apple Box movies are free.

Back in the day, The Who’s founder and frontman Roger Daltrey was known for his legendary rock ‘n’ roll scream and a tendency to settle disputes with his fists.

But in two weeks, on the closing weekend of The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, you can see another side of him: a cute, cuddly dragon who sings songs with children about the virtues of sharing and taking turns.

Daltrey is the voice of Argon the Dragon in the Muppet-like children’s movie “The Wheels on the Bus: Mango’s Big Dog Parade.” (As in, Santa Barbara’s Big Dog Parade.) The 33-minute children’s film is one of about a dozen movies making up the family-friendly portion of this year’s Film Festival.

Called Apple Box, the series of movies is a film festival for children, and it bookends the larger festival with screenings during the opening weekend (Jan. 26, 27) and closing weekend (Feb. 2 and 3). (Here’s the screening schedule.)

While the Santa Barbara Film Festival for several years has included a children’s component, this year’s installment of Apple Box is by far the strongest, said Mike Takeuchi, production manager for the family festival.

“We have some really good feature films, which is a first for us,” he said.

He attributed the improvement largely to the enthusiasm of Apple Box’s main sponsors, The Santa Barbara Children’s Museum and SBParent.com, as well as a conscious decision by Santa Barbara Film Fest Director Roger Durling to play it up this year.

The Who’s Daltrey won’t be the only big name involved.

Henry Winkler of “Happy Days” and Lisa Guerrero of Monday Night Football star in “Plumm Summer,” a movie based on the true story of a children’s TV show in Montana whose puppet sidekick was kidnapped by extortionists. (Center Stage at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26)

Martin Sheen is the narrator for two educational documentaries, one about the Wright Brothers (“On Great White Wings” ), the other about the possible extinction of elephants by 2050 (”Losing the Elephants”). They will show back-to-back at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Metro 4.

And the late Peter Boyle of “Everybody Loves Raymond” stars in what would be his last role: “All Roads Lead Home,” the story of a girl who gets sent to her grandfather’s farm after losing her mother in an automobile accident. (Metro 3 at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27)

This year’s children’s festival also will feature a few familiar up and comers.

Kevin and John Farley, both brothers of the late Chris Farley of Saturday Night Live, appear in the madcap children’s comedy “Diamond Dog Caper,” written and directed by Santa Barbara resident Mark Stouffer. (Victoria Hall at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2)

Chock full of physical comedy – think: dog bites to the groin and booby traps in the woods – the movie is the perfect vehicle to showcase Kevin’s uncanny resemblance to his famous brother, who died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

“When I was considering casting him, he walked in and sat down, and I just couldn’t believe not only how close he looked, but how close his mannerisms were,” said Stouffer, a Mesa resident and a veteran of the movie business. “He had no reservations at all about delivering the type of buffoonery that this role called for.”

The Diamond Dog Caper is about an everyday kid with a fort in the woods who comes across three mean-looking men and their mistreated dog, which escapes into the trees. The boy ends up finding the dog, but out of sympathy for the unlucky animal, decides to steal off with it, unaware that the dog is carrying $5 million in jewels. The men turn out to be lunk-headed thieves, and a rollicking battle ensues as the boy comes to realize the situation he’s in.

Stouffer, whose body of work includes the “Wild America” television series, as well as a number of network television specials featuring John Denver, is known in the industry for turning low-budget products into cash cows, and he believes “Diamond Dog Caper” will be no exception.

The emphasis on physical comedy over cultural humor was a deliberate way to mind the bottom line, he said.

“That’s important, because 60 percent of the market is made up of non-English speakers,” he said. “When you do a comedy, one of the biggest concerns is, ‘Will it play in China?’ That’s 1.8 billion people.”

Also, the wholesome script is not just about Stouffer’s appreciation of a good, clean family movie – it’s also about the hard, cold numbers of business.

“There is a complete vacuum of good family films in the marketplace,” he said. “We are deliberately setting off to create a movie that serves a market that’s underfed.”

Other major studios are just now starting to get wise, he added.

“Disney, ABC, MGM – all these studios right now are jumping on the bandwagon of creating a family division,” said Stouffer, a graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography. “I’ve made a conscious choice to stay in this family comedy direction – my next movie (called “Piggy Bank Bandits”) is a family comedy.”

Similarly business-minded are the makers of “Mango’s Big Dog Parade,” which is the third in a series of “Wheels on the Bus” movies teaching early socialization skills such as sharing, helping, cooperation and good nutrition to children ages 1 to 5. (It plays at the Marjorie Luke at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26)

The producer of the movie, Santa Barbara resident Tiffany Foster, attended Harvard Business School, and her husband, Frank Foster, is a venture capitalist who invested in the project.

Already, the first two movies have racked up awards and sold well. In fact, Tiffany Foster laughs, the “Wheels on the Bus” theme song ranks No. 53 out of the roughly 300 Roger Daltrey songs downloaded from iTunes. (It’s not far behind The Who’s “Pinball,” which is ranked 35.)

Although many of the children in the movie are trained actors, a handful of extras hail from Santa Barbara.

The locals include Eliza, Rockwood and Hixon Foster from the private All Saints By-the-Sea preschool and Crane Elementary; as well as Reagan, Kaelyn and Dylan Schlegel, from All Saints and the public Montecito Union Elementary.

Santa Barbarans will recognize clips from the Big Dog Parade on State Street, and its culminating party at Chase Palm Park—although only 10 percent of the movie was filmed in Santa Barbara.

Foster said one of the great joys of making the movie – which was directed by Tim Armstrong – was working with Daltrey.

“He just comes across as this really nice guy, in his jeans and sneakers – low key,” said Tiffany Foster. “Then he gets in (the studio) and puts on his headphones and starts singing and it’s like, it’s him.”

The team was able to land Daltrey because Frank Foster had worked with him a few years back on a rock ‘n’ roll video game that predated the wildly popular Guitar Hero.

“He really, really believes in this project – in the power of music,” she said of Daltrey. “It’s been shown that music can really reinforce the way children can learn. The repetition and rhythm of the music is what actually helps them to learn. Think the alphabet song.”