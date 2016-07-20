Apples to Zucchini Cooking School Welcomes Dianne Duva to the Board

Dianne Duva, a founding partner of Arlington Financial Advisors, has been elected to the Apples to Zucchini Cooking School board of directors.

A fiscal sponsorship fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School teaches children and their families how to prepare nutritious, delicious and affordable meals made from real food.

Classes are taught by professional chefs at a variety of locations in the Santa Barbara area.

Duva has her CFP designation, and she co-hosts Money Talk, a weekly radio show on KZSB 1290 covering all things that affect wealth and financial well-being.

In addition to her board position at Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Duva serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Public Library, where she is the past president; the CALM endowment committee; and the Music Academy of the West’s planned giving committee.

She also has been a board member and board president of The St. Francis Foundation, Women’s Economic Ventures and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, call 805.452.3497 or visit atozcookingschool.org.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist represent Apples to Zucchini Cooking School.