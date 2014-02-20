Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:40 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Applicants Sought for Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

By Sean Herron for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary | February 20, 2014 | 8:59 a.m.

The NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following positions: Chumash community (member and alternate); education (member and alternate); public at-large alternates (two); recreational fishing (member and alternate); and tourism (member and alternate).

Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve a two-year term.

The advisory council consists of 21 voting representatives and 21 alternates, representing the general public, a variety of public interest groups and county, state and federal agencies. All council member seats are unpaid, volunteer positions.

Applications are due March 31. All applicants must fill out the current application form and attach a separate statement addressing the nine items listed in the form. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website by clicking here. For further information, please contact Michael Murray by email at [email protected] or by phone at 805.893.6418.

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands. The sanctuary spans about 1,470 square miles, extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, and encompasses a rich diversity of marine life, habitats and historical and cultural resources.

The NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth's environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources. Click here and join us on Facebook, Twitter and our other social media channels.

— Sean Herron represents the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

 
