Applications Available for Santa Maria’s Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival applications are now available for:

» Vendor booths

» Catchin’ Colors 1- mile fun run

» Fine Arts Show

» Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Car Show

Applications are located at the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 615 S. McClelland St., the City of Santa Maria website by clicking here, the PLAY Inc. Facebook page or by clicking here. Contest guidelines for the Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest are also available by clicking here.

The Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Civic Center McClelland Street Corridor, 600 S. McClelland St. The Catchin’ Colors fun run begins at 11 a.m. at Simas Park. The Fine Arts Show will be held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center during festival hours.

The Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, PLAY Inc., the Santa Maria Town Center Gallery, Los Padres Art Guild and the Santa Maria Arts Council.

Sponsors include the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau, Select Staffing, Sherwin Williams, All American Screen Printing, Toyota of Santa Maria and Honda of Santa Maria.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.