Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Applications Available for Santa Maria’s Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | August 28, 2013 | 4:08 p.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival applications are now available for:

» Vendor booths

» Catchin’ Colors 1- mile fun run

» Fine Arts Show

» Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Car Show

Applications are located at the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 615 S. McClelland St., the City of Santa Maria website by clicking here, the PLAY Inc. Facebook page or by clicking here. Contest guidelines for the Summer Cell Phone Photo Contest are also available by clicking here.

The Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Civic Center McClelland Street Corridor, 600 S. McClelland St. The Catchin’ Colors fun run begins at 11 a.m. at Simas Park. The Fine Arts Show will be held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center during festival hours.

The Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, PLAY Inc., the Santa Maria Town Center Gallery, Los Padres Art Guild and the Santa Maria Arts Council.

Sponsors include the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau, Select Staffing, Sherwin Williams, All American Screen Printing, Toyota of Santa Maria and Honda of Santa Maria.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 