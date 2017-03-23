Applications Available for Ventura County Junior Lifeguard Program

Enrollment applications are now available to youths interested in participating in the Ventura County 2017 Junior Lifeguard Program.

The Junior Lifeguard Program, sponsored by the Ventura County Harbor Department, offers youths ages 8 to 15 the opportunity to receive instruction in lifeguard rescue techniques, emergency medical first aid, ocean sports activity, physical conditioning, marine ecology and public service.

Participants must be age 8 by June 19 — the first day of instruction. Enrollment for the program is first come, first served. Due to the popularity of the program, enrollment is expected to fill to capacity quickly.

"We couldn't be more proud to connect Ventura County's youth to marine-oriented activities that promote self-esteem, independence, and cooperation," said Lyn Krieger, director of the Ventura County Harbor Department. "This program builds memories and skills that will last a lifetime."

There will be two sessions (each limited to 120 participants) to the program. Session One is scheduled from June 19 to July 14, and Session Two is scheduled from July 17 to Aug. 11. Each session will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Silver Strand Beach. Applications can be picked up at the Ventura County Harbor Department at 3900 Pelican Way in Oxnard or online by clicking here.

First-time participants are required to try out and qualify before being accepted in the program. In order to qualify, new participants must be able to swim 150 yards in less than four minutes, float or tread water for two minutes, and be able to dive underwater to a depth of 7 feet. No exceptions.

Tryouts are being held from 10 a.m. to noon May 20, June 10 and July 1 at the Oxnard High School Aquatic Center, 3400 W. Gonzales Road in Oxnard. A parent/guardian must be present during the tryout.

There is a fee to enroll in the program. For more information, please call the Ventura County Harbor Patrol at 805.973.5959.

— Jed Chernabaeff is a public information officer for the Ventura County Harbor Department.