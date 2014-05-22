Applications Available Online for Goleta City Council Vacancy

The Goleta City Council has a vacancy with the resignation of Councilman Ed Easton and is now accepting applications.

The application can be found by clicking here. It includes questions that each candidate must respond to as part of the appointment process.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 10.

The council will hold a special meeting on June 12 to begin the selection process. Depending on the number of qualified candidates, the council could choose a replacement that day. A replacement must be chosen within 60 days of the vacancy.

Requirements:

» Must be 18 years of age or older

» Must be registered to vote

» Must reside within the City of Goleta

Easton resigned after purchasing a home outside of the City of Goleta.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.