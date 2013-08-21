Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Applications Being Accepted for Sheriff’s North County Citizens Academy

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | August 21, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department would like to invite residents to attend the Sheriff’s North County Citizens Academy.

The first class will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and continue through Tuesday, Oct. 15. The eight classes, held during the seven-week course, are generally about three hours long and will be held at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

The first class will meet at the Solvang City Council Chambers at 1644 Oak St. The last class will include a graduation barbecue and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Citizens Academy was developed to educate citizens about the role of law enforcement and to give them a better understanding of what the Sheriff’s Department does on a daily basis to keep its residents safe. The program gives citizens an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the agency’s operations and includes hands on law enforcement training as well.

Topics covered include: agency history, tours of the Main Jail, the Santa Barbara Courthouse, the Coroner’s Unit, the Emergency Communications Center, the training of a deputy sheriff at Allan Hancock College, firearms at the indoor range, forensics investigation, detectives, Air Support, Special Enforcement Team (SWAT), Hostage Negotiation Team, narcotics, K-9, the Mounted Unit, the Bomb Squad, Search & Rescue, the Sheriff Volunteer Team and Explorer programs.

Citizens must be 18 years of age or older and in moderate physical condition to participate. There are only 20 spots in the Citizens Academy and they fill up fast. If you would like to participate, you are encouraged to turn in your application right away. For further information, or to receive an application, please call Senior Deputy Charlie Uhrig at 805.452.8073 or email [email protected].

The Sheriff’s Department also hosts a Citizens Academy in South County in the spring.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 