Applications Being Accepted for Sheriff’s North County Citizens Academy

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department would like to invite residents to attend the Sheriff’s North County Citizens Academy.

The first class will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and continue through Tuesday, Oct. 15. The eight classes, held during the seven-week course, are generally about three hours long and will be held at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

The first class will meet at the Solvang City Council Chambers at 1644 Oak St. The last class will include a graduation barbecue and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Citizens Academy was developed to educate citizens about the role of law enforcement and to give them a better understanding of what the Sheriff’s Department does on a daily basis to keep its residents safe. The program gives citizens an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the agency’s operations and includes hands on law enforcement training as well.

Topics covered include: agency history, tours of the Main Jail, the Santa Barbara Courthouse, the Coroner’s Unit, the Emergency Communications Center, the training of a deputy sheriff at Allan Hancock College, firearms at the indoor range, forensics investigation, detectives, Air Support, Special Enforcement Team (SWAT), Hostage Negotiation Team, narcotics, K-9, the Mounted Unit, the Bomb Squad, Search & Rescue, the Sheriff Volunteer Team and Explorer programs.

Citizens must be 18 years of age or older and in moderate physical condition to participate. There are only 20 spots in the Citizens Academy and they fill up fast. If you would like to participate, you are encouraged to turn in your application right away. For further information, or to receive an application, please call Senior Deputy Charlie Uhrig at 805.452.8073 or email [email protected].

The Sheriff’s Department also hosts a Citizens Academy in South County in the spring.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.