Applications Due Nov. 15 for Carpinteria Rotary’s ‘Talent Showcase’

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria announces a call for auditions for the club's fifth annual "Talent Showcase" fundraiser.

The auditions will be held Nov. 21 and Nov. 24. The final event will be held at the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. performance slated for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014.

Due to the response of talent in the local area, the Rotary has set an early deadline of Nov. 15, for entrants to deliver their application for audition to the club's talent show organizers. Scroll down for the application.

The auditions will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Carpinteria's Plaza Playhouse Theater on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.

Last year's event featured more than 20 live acts from the local area, and more are expected this year. Proceeds from the sale of tickets and event sponsorships will go to local Carpinteria youth and adult serving nonprofit organizations.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

2014 Call for Auditions by mnelson33