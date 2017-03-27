Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Applications Open for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Scholarship

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | March 27, 2017 | 9:46 a.m.

Applications are being now accepted for the 2017 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Awards Scholarship, it has been announced by Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB), working with the city of Santa Barbara Neighborhood and Outreach Services.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship is given to one outstanding youth in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership and community service.

Downtown Santa Barbara presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.
 
Applicants must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5, and must have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline, April 5.

Applicants are required to write a short essay, choosing one of two topics listed on the eligibility requirements.
 
Scholarship applications must be returned to Susan Young, Neighborhood and Outreach Services supervisor, in person or by mail, at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Application forms are on the city’s website www.santabarbaraca.gov.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and a DSB representative will review all applications and choose a recipient.

The award and scholarship check will be presented at the Downtown Santa Barbara 50th Anniversary Gala, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The winner must be available to attend the evening’s event.
 
If you have questions regarding the scholarship, contact Young at Neighborhood Outreach Services, 897-2652, or Kate Schwab at DSB, 962-2098, ext. 802.

For tickets to the DSB 50th Anniversary Gala, call Cassidy, 962-2098, ext. 804.

— Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara.

 
