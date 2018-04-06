Applications for Santa Barbara County AmeriCorps Program Now Being Accepted

AmeriCorps is a national network of programs that engage adults in intensive community service work with the goal of “helping others and meeting critical needs.” Applications for participation in the Santa Barbara County AmeriCorps Program are now being accepted for the 2015-16 school year.

Operated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office in partnership with local public schools and nonprofits, Santa Barbara County’s AmeriCorps program offers service opportunities in literacy tutoring and in volunteer recruitment and coordination.

Applications and information regarding these unique opportunities to make an impact in the lives of children can be found on the local AmeriCorps website by clicking here.

AmeriCorps tutors work directly with students in a classroom environment, improving literacy and providing critical student support. AmeriCorps volunteer managers engage community volunteers in activities that provide meaningful support for student learning and improve career readiness. Opportunities are available in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Santa Ynez, Buellton, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

AmeriCorps members commit to a schedule of 45 hours each week (full-time) or 25 hours each week (part-time) from mid-August through mid-June. For their service, full-time members receive a living allowance of $1,400/month, an education award of $5,730 and health benefits. Part-time members receive $750/month and an education award of $2,865.

“The Santa Barbara County Education Office AmeriCorps team continues to provide critical support in classrooms throughout our county," County Superintendent Bill Cirone said. "The diverse membership includes members who have college degrees and use their education award for teacher credential or other graduate programs. Others come out of retirement to serve. What they all have in common is a passion for making a difference in the lives of young people in their communities.”

In California, the program is administered by the state commission, CaliforniaVolunteers, and sponsored by the national Corporation for National and Community Service.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.