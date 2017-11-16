Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Applications Online for Hancock College Scholarships

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | November 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Allan Hancock College students can now apply online for more than $500,000 in scholarships provided through the Allan Hancock College Foundation. The application period opened this week and runs through Feb. 21.

“We encourage all Allan Hancock College students to go online and apply now,” said Toni McCracken, the scholarship program coordinator. “There is no application fee, so it costs students nothing, and the rewards could be significant.”

Last year, the foundation awarded a record 470 scholarships worth more than $500,000 to a record 394 students. Scholarships ranged from $500-$10,000.

To be eligible, students must complete six or more units at Hancock in both the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters, and have a cumulative 3.0 or higher grade point average.

Students can complete the entire application process and view all scholarship opportunities online. The scholarship application is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/scholarships.

“We are so grateful to our community donors who have built the scholarship program with their amazing generosity,” said McCracken. “The foundation is able to reward hundreds of students for their hard work thanks to the tremendous community support.”

Questions about the online application should be directed to [email protected] or call the Hancock Financial Aid office, 922-6966 ext. 3200 or toll free, 1-866-342-5242, ext. 3200.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 
