Applications Open for City Advisory Groups Annual Recruitment

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on various city advisory groups. Currently, the city has 34 advisory groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community.

The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

If you are an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, the City has 38 vacancies on the city advisory groups.

If interested in serving on one of the advisory groups, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 805.564.5309.

Additional information, including a list of the current vacancies and an online application, may be obtained online at the city’s website.

The deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is Monday, May 2, 2016, at 5:30 p.m.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment Tuesday, May 17, 2016, at 4 p.m. (estimated time), Tuesday, May 24, 2016, at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, June 14, 2016, at 2 p.m. (estimated time).

All applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment to a City Advisory Group.

The City Council will make appointments to the City Advisory Groups Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

— Deborah L. Applegate is a deputy city clerk representing the City of Santa Barbara.