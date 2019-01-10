Pixel Tracker

Applications Open for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | January 10, 2019 | 3:10 p.m.

Downtown Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara Neighborhood & Outreach Services and the Santa Barbara Teen Coalition announced Thursday that applications are being accepted for the 2019 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship is awarded each year to one outstanding high school senior in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of leadership and community service.

Downtown Santa Barbara presents the award in honor of former Santa Barbara Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth leadership and her encouragement of youth community engagement.

Applicants must be students in Santa Barbara Unified School District schools or residents of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5, and they must have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline, which is Feb. 7. Applicants are required to write a short essay on a current national or community issue identified on the application. Full eligibility requirements are posted online.

Scholarship applications must be returned to Susan Young, Neighborhood & Outreach Services supervisor, in person or by mail, at the Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, 93101. Applications can be found by clicking here.

A selection committee made up of representatives from youth leadership groups and Downtown Santa Barbara will review all applications and choose a recipient. The award and scholarship check will be presented at the Downtown Santa Barbara’s Annual Breakfast scheduled for Feb. 14 at the historic El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 10 El Paseo (813 Anacapa St.).

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

