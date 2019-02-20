Nonprofits, Apply Now For Junior League of Santa Barbara Community Assistance Funds

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is now accepting applications for Community Assistance Funds. Up to $10,000 will be awared to local nonprofits that apply with programs that support the JLSB vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara.

More information about the process and the link to apply can be found at JLSantaBarbara.org/community-assistance-funds. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 2.

In an effort to extend its reach and to address the community’s greatest needs, JLSB has been awarding community assistance funds for several years.

Organizations interested in applying should have programs that similarly fulfill the mission and vision statements of the JLSB and align with the focus area of improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

In 2018, a total of $10,000 was awarded to three nonprofits: Harvest Community Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, and The Turner Learning Center.

The 2017 recipients included five organizations: Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA), Domestic Violence Solutions, New Beginnings Counseling Center, SEE International, and The Turner Foundation.

Direct questions to Raina Palta, JLSB community council director, at [email protected] For more information about Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 805-963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.