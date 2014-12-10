Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:33 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Approaching Storm Leads to Gloomy Forecast for Launch

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully updated logo | December 10, 2014 | 8:20 a.m.

A wet and windy weather outlook for Thursday evening has led to a gloomy forecast for efforts to launch an Atlas V rocket from south Vandenberg Air Force Base, but officials said Wednesday afternoon the mission remains on track.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V with a National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft is planned for 7:17 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-3 East. The launch window remains classified but doesn't extend past 8 p.m. 

The launch weather officer is calling for a 90-percent chance conditions will force a delay of the rocket’s departure.

A "well-developed frontal system will dig into the West Coast" on Thursday, according to Vandenberg weather experts, with frontal passage occurring just after the planned liftoff time.  

“As such, unsettled weather is expected for the range to include precipitation, cumulus clouds, thick clouds, disturbed weather, strong winds, and a slight chance for lightning as the system moves through the region,” the weather forecast says. “Cloud bases will be down around 1,800 feet, with visibility between 5 and 7 miles in rain showers.”

Temperatures will be between 55 to 61 degrees.

“Unfavorable weather may delay the launch,” the forecast says.

Conditions improve if the mission slips to Friday, with a 60-percent chance of postponement. Late Wednesday afternoon, Vandenberg officials said the launch is "still a go."

The next key milestone is likely before the crew rolls the mobile service tower from its place protecting the rocket, an action scheduled to occur Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening in addition to breezy conditions. Gusts as high at 35 mph are expected.

The storm is expected to continue into Friday.

Meanwhile, Jalama Beach County Park has warned campers the site will be evacuated from approximately 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday due to the launch.

"We have not received a cancelation because of the weather but I'm pretty sure it's on its way," a ranger said.

