Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Aptitude Medical Systems of Santa Barbara Gets $223,839 Grant to Aid Research

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | October 3, 2014 | 10:55 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday announced that Aptitude Medical Systems Inc. in Santa Barbara received a $223,839 grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to conduct diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research.

Aptitude is developing a real-time insulin sensor that could improve the lives of millions of diabetes patients.

In the United States, 26 million people have diabetes and 79 million have pre-diabetes. Those living with diabetes often require insulin injections to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Insulin, however, is a potent substance with a narrow therapeutic range — meaning the difference between too much and too little is very small. Too much or too little insulin can have severe consequences.

Currently, an individual’s insulin levels are estimated based on glucose levels using models, but the actual levels can be different and can vary dramatically from person to person due to a variety of factors including physical activity or diet.

Aptitude, an early stage company spun out of UCSB, is making a hand-held device that can measure insulin concentrations on the spot, in real time. This device could ensure more accurate insulin administration, protect against failure of glucose monitors or insulin pumps, track insulin resistance, and improve diabetes management.

“Diabetes is a serious illness that has a significant effect on the individual health of millions of Americans and our nation’s health care spending as a whole,” Capps said. “Aptitude is developing a technology that could potentially have a huge impact. I am proud that, once again, the small businesses of the Central Coast are leading the way in high-tech research that has the potential to help millions of people.”

“We are thrilled to gain the support of the NIDDK, who recognizes both this unmet need that affects millions of people, and our unique ability to address it,” said Dr. B. Scott Ferguson, CEO of Aptitude Medical Systems Inc. “This is the second grant we have received from the NIH this year. We were also fortunate to have received a $1.7M Fast Track SBIR Grant to develop a new class of molecules to enable better, faster and more cost effective detection of a wide range of diseases. Our preliminary results in this project are already encouraging, and we believe these funds will be instrumental in reaching success.”

The grant is one of the National Institute of Health’s Small Business Innovation Research Grants.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 