Aqua Skin & Nail Care Nails Down Four Awards

Aqua Skin & Nail Care owner Claudia Papa doesn’t deny she’s proud of the four awards her business received recently, it’s what the awards reflect that is the source of her greatest pride, she said.

“I was overwhelmed, completely over my head and I almost gave up,” Papa said of the time about two years ago when her bank denied the loan she needed to repair a costly leak.

“Thankfully, my banker referred me to Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) and the trajectory of my business was changed forever,” she said.

The change was so significant that Aqua Skin & Nail Care was named 2017 Business of the Year by WEV, and received the 2017 Culture Shift Award from Strategies.

The salon also was voted Best OF winner in the Santa Barbara Independent and winner in the Santa Barbara News-Press Best Of Santa Barbara.

Marsha Bailey, WEV founder and CEO, said Papa helps change the perception of who a business owner is and the way business is done.

“We chose to honor Claudia because, as a Latina woman, she has surmounted many personal and cultural obstacles to build a successful business. But we also honored her because she cares about more than her financial bottom line," Bailey said.

"She is committed to creating meaningful careers and prosperity for her team members. She’s an inspiration to all of us, but especially to women who aspire to achieve her level of success,” Bailey said.

“Culture shifts are difficult even for the best companies," said Neil Ducoff, Strategies founder/CEO.

"When Strategies began coaching Claudia, Aqua needed more than a financial turn-around,” he said.

“It was Claudia’s perseverance in addressing challenges Aqua faced and navigating the transition to a team-based pay model that led us to present her with the 2017 Culture Shift Award,” Ducoff said.

Papa said the awards are “an acknowledgement that restructuring Aqua with a commitment to service, staff and our community was the right choice to make,” but she admits the road to multiple awards wasn’t smooth.

Before working with WEV, she equated asking for help with failure.

That opinion changed when she learned she was part of an elite group of women business owners whose companies each generate over $1 million in annual revenue. Only 2 percent of women-owned businesses in the United States fall in this category.

At about this time, Papa’s father suffered a major brain injury and the California enacted a new law that changed how personal service providers were paid.

Her father’s injury reminded her life was too short to live without purpose, and the new state law showed her she needed to embrace a innovative business model in order to move forward successfully.

“Aqua became one of the first salons in California to operate under an employee-focused business model known as Open Book Management,” Papa said.

“This model is about empowering every employee with the tools, education and information they need to act — and take responsibility — like owners,” she said.

“My new purpose was to put people before numbers and share my business’s success with my employees so that they could thrive in our community,” she said.

One of the results of the new Aqua business model that includes team-based pay is that more than half of the employees own their own homes.

Another, Papa said, is that every Aqua team member is vested in providing guests with a relaxing and memorable self-care experience.

“The decisions I made weren’t the easiest choices, but they were the right choices for my guests, my employees, my business and ultimately for the community,” Papa said.

To learn more about Aqua skin and nail care, visit www.aquaskinandnailcare.com.

— Claudia Cordova Papa for Aqua Skin & Nail Care.



