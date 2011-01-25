Arch Rock Fish to Reunite Former Soccer Teammates Kevin Hartman, Cobi Jones

The duo will team up to serve as guest bartenders on Wednesday

Arch Rock Fish of Santa Barbara will host the great soccer reunion of 2011 when Kevin Hartman, goalkeeper for FC Dallas, and Cobi Jones, former assistant coach of the L.A. Galaxy and new affiliate with the New York Cosmos, will reunite once again as guest bartenders from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Harman and Jones were former teammates on the L.A. Galaxy and said they’re thrilled to be reunited again.

“I have always impressed by Kevin’s skill and work ethic,” Jones said. “It will fun to play with him behind the bar at Arch Rock Fish.”

Jones, a partner in Arch Rock Fish, was recently recruited by the new Cosmos Group, which owns the rights to the storied NASL clubs name and hopes to be awarded Major League Soccer’s 20th franchise.

Jones’ role “will be to advise and oversee the management of many and all players in the clubs soccer-specific programs” as well as to serve as an ambassador for the club,” according to the NASL Web site.

Jones, a midfield stalwart for the national team, played three World Cups (1994, ’98, 2002) and scored 15 goals in his U.S. career. He played for the Galaxy from its inception in 1996 until retiring in 2007, having helped L.A. win two MLS cups. He served briefly as an assistant coach and interim head coach with the club.

The Arch Rock Fish restaurant is located at 608 Anacapa St. Call 805.845.2800 for more information.

— Maria Long is a publicist.