Archbishop Desmond Tutu Endorses the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation for 2016 Nobel Peace Prize

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation is pleased to announce that Archbishop Desmond Tutu, past Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has endorsed the Foundation for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is for their continued global efforts (since 1982) to abolish nuclear weapons.

David Krieger, president of the NAPF, upon hearing of the endorsement, said, “We’re thrilled that Archbishop Tutu has endorsed the foundation’s nomination for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize. He is one of the great moral leaders of the world and his endorsement is very meaningful to us.

"We will of course continue to do all we can in pursuit of a more peaceful world free of nuclear weapons," Krieger said. "We seek this for the people of today, and also for those of the future, so that they may live in peaceful and just world.”

Concurrent with his nomination of NAPF, Archbishop Tutu also endorsed the Aegean Solidarity Movement and the Club of Rome, Dr. Herman Daly and Pope Francis.

Archbishop Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 and is a member of the NAPF's Advisory Council.

“What the nominations have in common is that they represent collective responses to the realities of globalization‚ finite resources and security," Tutu said. "They underscore the inter-dependent nature of our human family.”

— Sandy Jones is the director of communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.