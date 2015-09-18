Archbishop Jose H. Gomez Joins St. Mary’s School in Google Hangout

Advice

St. Mary of the Assumption School students interacted with Archbishop Jose H. Gomez Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, as part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ first-ever back-to-school Google hangout.

As the school watched, 5th grader Jaylee Cantu and teacher Amy Iliff spoke to Archbishop Gomez on behalf of the class and school.

The hangout virtually connected the Archbishop with Catholic students and seminarians from locations in different parts of the Archdiocese. St. Mary’s School is the Archdiocese’s northernmost school.

“There are over 250 Catholic schools in the LA Archdiocese,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary of the Assumption School principal. “We’re thrilled and honored to be one of only six selected to interact during Archbishop Gomez’s first hangout.”

On-air participants in the hangout included St. Mary of the Assumption in Santa Maria, Immaculate Conception School in Los Angeles, Our Lady of the Assumption in Claremont, St. Mary’s Academy in Inglewood, St. Anthony High School in Long Beach, St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City and St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo.

“Catholic education is the Church’s future,” said Archbishop Gomez. “It’s also the key to our society’s future. As our Holy Father Pope Francis said: ‘Young people are the window through which the future enters the ​world.”

Cantu asked Archbishop Gomez about his childhood, while Iliff asked him to pass on blessings and wishes of support from St. Mary’s School to Pope Francis when they meet later this month.

To watch the Google hangout, find it on YouTube. The St. Mary’s School segment begins at 9:45 min and ends at 14:30.

“At St. Mary’s we have some of the newest technology that allows students to experience life in ways we couldn’t imagine just a few years ago,” said Cox. “To virtually be in the room with Archbishop Gomez was amazing. Our school is truly Blessed.”

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School. Dedicated to providing a multicultural learning environment grounded in Christian values, the Western Catholic Educational Association- and Western Association of Schools and Colleges-accredited school serves about 250 students “learning with faith since 1938” in Preschool to 8th grade.

For additional information, contact Michelle Cox at 805.925.6713 or email [email protected].

— Michelle Cox is the principal at St. Mary of the Assumption School.