Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Architect Brian Cearnal to Receive AIA Award

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | November 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara has selected local architect and community leader, Brian Cearnal to receive the Lutah Maria Riggs Award.

Cearnal, founding partner of the Cearnal Collective, a local and distinguished architectural firm, has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara architectural community since 1980; demonstrating throughout this time a dedication to beautiful and significant architecture and community leadership.

The Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award recognizes an AIA Santa Barbara member or firm whose work, community service and civic engagement have had a lasting influence for the betterment of Santa Barbara’s built environment.

Recipients must have both a body of distinguished architectural design and a history of advocacy for community architectural engagement in the area.

The award is inspired by Riggs, a prominent Santa Barbara architect from the 1930s-1970s who formed her own practice after years working with George Washington Smith, helping shape the built environment of modern day Santa Barbara.

In 1979, the Chapter Board cast 10 medals, the first of which was presented to Riggs at the Celebration of Architecture event, which was being held in fall of that year.

The medal was to bear her name and it was the board’s intention to further honor her for her lifetime love and pursuit of architecture.

The medal may be granted by the board to an AIA member or firm directly associated with the art, science, technology, construction or education of architecture, and whose life has shown insight, sensitivity and dedication to architecture.
 
The following individuals have been granted this honor:
1979 Lutah Maria Riggs, FAIA
1980 Architectural Firm of Edwards and Pitman
1982 Fred Noel, AIA
1986 David Gebhard, HAIA
1988 Jean Graffy
2017 Brian Cearnal, AIA
 
Nominated and elected by a committee of AIA Santa Barbara’s past presidents, Cearnal demonstrated the ideals of community leadership, architectural design, and civic engagement on behalf of the local architectural community.

Cearnal received his bachelor of architecture degree in 1976 from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after studying his fifth year abroad at the Royal Academy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He was licensed by California to practice architecture in 1980 and started the firm in 1983. As founding partner of the Cearnal Collective, Brian is the heart and soul of the firm, AIA Santa Barbara said.

Cearnal has created a legacy of community leadership and quality design. He has a record of successfully coordinating challenging projects through the approval process. His interests in the community, plus his belief that design matters, have been the keystones of their success.

Deeply involved in Santa Barbara advocacy, Cearnal served as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce in 1995.

He is a past president of the American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara Chapter, and a former chair of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review.

As a founding member of the Santa Barbara South Coast Economic Community Project and past president, he plays a continuing role in the community as an advocate for regional planning and the balance between economic vitality and quality of life.

Most recently, Cearnal participated in and organized a Design Charrette intended to bring the architectural community together to generate designs to revitalize the Lower State Street corridor.

As an architect, Cearnal’s designs have woven together the fabric of Santa Barbara’s built environment, the AIA said. A few of his firm’s most prominent pieces are the Orfalea Center, Braille Institute, Canary Hotel and Alma del Pueblo.

For these reasons and more, AIA Santa Barbara said, Cearnal represents an architect integrally linked to Santa Barbara’s landscape through quality architectural design, community leadership, and civic engagement.

The legacy Cearnal has created represents a continuation of Lutah Maria Riggs’ own dedication to Santa Barbara’s architectural community, AIA Santa Barbara said.

Bill Mahon, past president of AIA Santa Barbara, will present the award to Cearnal at the annual Design Awards Holiday Gala Dec. 9.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 