Architect Michael Holliday to Lead MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast

By Synergy Media Group | updated logo | November 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Michael Holliday Click to view larger
Michael Holliday

Michael Holliday, an award-winning local architect, entrepreneur and business leader, was recently re-elected to head the MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast Board of Directors for the 2017-18 season.

“This is a very exciting group of entrepreneurs, innovators and technology leaders. It is has been honor to serve on the board these past several years and I look forward to being chair for the stimulating season ahead," Holliday said.

"Our board of directors is exceptional and includes some of the region’s best and brightest representing leading-edge companies from throughout the Central Coast area,” he said.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast hosts the region’s top business and technology events, bringing together veteran business leaders and industry experts to put on nine public events per year designed to educate, inform and inspire entrepreneurs.

Holliday has lived and practiced architecture in the Santa Barbara area for some 25 years. He was recognized as a fellow in the American Institute of Architects in 2012, joining less than 2 percent of architects nationwide with that professional designation.

Holliday also serves as the founder and director of SYNERGY Business & Technology Center.

He and the SYNERGY leadership team host some 25 start-up businesses and entrepreneurs in a creative co-working space on the fringe of Santa Barbara's Funk Zone.

Holliday has served as president of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter; chairman of the U.S. Green Building Council Santa Barbara Region; and chairman of Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

He currently serves on the UCSB Economic Forecast Project Board, the Santa Barbara County Economic Vitality Team Board, South Coast Business & Technology Awards Board, and Kids Helping Kids Board serving San Marcos High School youth.

Other MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast Officers for the 2017-18 are: Matthew Stotts, chapter vice chair; Deb Horne, secretary; and Gabriella Little, treasurer. New board members are Kathy Chill, Andy Konigsberg and Chuck Bischof.

The next MIT Enterprise Program, Now You Tell Me – lessons from attorneys, entrepreneurs and investors for avoiding legal pitfalls will be 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

To find out more visit www.mitcentralcoast.org.

 
