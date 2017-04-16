Architectural Tour to Build on Theme of Living with Water

American Institute of Architects, Santa Barbara Chapter is calling for AIA member projects to be featured in the 9th Annual ArchitecTours Event celebrating the theme Living with Water.

The goal of the tour is to demonstrate how water can be successfully integrated into the built environment.

The community benefits not only when water is managed as a limited resource, but also when water creates a multi-sensory experience within a structure, landscape or vista.

Since water can be managed and used in numerous ways, entrants are urged to be creative in demonstrating how a project can utilize, showcase and/or conserve water.

Opportunities are abundant and inspire future forward thinking around water as a resource for all.

Featured architects must be involved in shaping the tour as a requirement for inclusion and a representative of their company must participate in monthly planning meetings.

Entrants are encouraged to express and celebrate the purpose their submitted project plays in the community on the day of the tour.

This event also provides the projects’ contractors, material suppliers, and crafts people an opportunity to demonstrate products, quality workmanship, and installations during the tour.

For more information and to submit a completed project for consideration, click here.

Project applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 28. Only complete applications will be considered.

For more about the American Institute of Architects, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.