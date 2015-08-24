ArchitecTours Announces Nine Stops of Annual Tour

Advice

The Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects’s annual ArchitecTours, a celebration of local architecture, will showcase nine homes and businesses.

The theme of this year’s ArchitecTours is "buildings with a story." Each of the nine projects features an intriguing personal or construction story that profile many of the design obstacles encountered during the building process.

The nine sites include a contemporary art-filled residence, a modern suburban home addition prototype, The Goodland Hotel, a modern cottage for multiple generations, a gracious downtown home, a mid-century modern library, a tract house, a craftsman's bungalow and the Santa Barbara County offices.

This event draws attention to the extraordinary architectural legacy in Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to its surrounding community.

Equally, ArchitecTours highlights the expertise that AIA architects possess, including a thorough understanding and expertise in urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, building materials and historic renovation.

The tour will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will culminate with a festive party.

Early Bird Tickets are $65 for general public, $55 for AIA members and seniors and $25 for students.

Five percent of the proceeds earned by the event will be donated to Habitat for Humanity for their next project in Santa Barbara County.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.aiasb.com or call 805.966.4198.

— Tara Rizzi is the executive director of the Santa Barbara AIA chapter.