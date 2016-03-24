Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Architectural Foundation Announces Kids Draw Architecture Saturday Sketch Sessions

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 24, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the annual Kids Draw Architecture sketch sessions. The first session will take place from 1-3 p.m. April 9, 2016, at the Arlington Theatre, and the second session will be from 1-3 p.m. April 23, at Santa Barbara High School.

Sketch sessions are free, and drawing materials will be provided.

The award-winning Kids Draw Architecture program was developed by the Architectural Foundation to enrich our community’s awareness of the built environment. 

During the sessions, young people are encouraged to sketch our architectural landmarks, guided by local architects and artists.  

Celebrating a tradition of over 25 years, the Kids Draw Architecture program brings together professional architects and artists to sketch significant buildings with Santa Barbara County youth of all ages. 

Kids Draw Architecture T-shirts, 2016 Kids Draw Architecture calendars containing selected drawings and other merchandise will be available for purchase during these events. 

— Founded in 1983, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is a public nonprofit charitable organization with the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment.

 

