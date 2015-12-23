Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Architectural Foundation Gallery to Host Solo Photography Exhibition by Jen Zahigian

A photograph from the upcoming exhibition “Street Scene Daydream” at the Architectural Foundation Gallery.
A photograph from the upcoming exhibition “Street Scene Daydream” at the Architectural Foundation Gallery. (Jen Zahigian photo)
By Architectural Foundation Santa Barbara | December 23, 2015 | 2:30 p.m.

"Street Scene Daydream,” a solo exhibition presented by photographer Jen Zahigian, will run at Architectural Foundation Gallery Jan. 15, 2016, through Feb. 18, 2016, with an opening reception will be Friday, Jan. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Jen Zahigian's photographs have become synonymous with California style, and the colorfully idealized visions cherished by residents and visitors alike. She is known for using color to take ordinary scenes beyond our everyday view. Her personal history informs her work, as does the mid-twentieth century history of roadside attractions.

Many of Zahigian’s photographs depict California highway establishments and their signage, revealing an appreciation for their dated aesthetic and patina of rust and neglect. Zahigian’s camera searches for and selects meaning from historical roadside monuments, monuments of travel, transience and movement. 

More than 20 photographs will be on exhibition, drawing from a body of work spanning 7 years. 

With “Street Scene Daydream” Zahigian captures worn-out, offbeat and forgotten corners from California to Detroit with both a quiet watchfulness and the “dreamy, sunny, colorful” expression for which she’s gained recognition.

 Zahigian held her first solo exhibition in 2007 and has participated in solo and group exhibitions each year since. Her work has been featured in a variety of publications including The Sun and NBC New York's Roadside America in Pictures

Several of her photographs can be found in galleries across the state, including SFMOMA Artists Gallery, SLATE Contemporary in Oakland, Wallspace in Los Angeles and in private collections internationally.

Jen Zahigian is a graduate of UC Berkeley, and co-founder of Able and Baker, Inc., a  design + build cabinetry furniture, and millwork fabrication studio based in Ventura. 

The AFSB Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House on the corner of Garden and East Victoria Streets in Santa Barbara, with the primary gallery entrance accessible by ramp. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment. 

— With the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment, the public nonprofit Architectural Foundation Santa Barbara offers and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 