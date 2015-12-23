Architectural Foundation Gallery to Host Solo Photography Exhibition by Jen Zahigian

Advice

"Street Scene Daydream,” a solo exhibition presented by photographer Jen Zahigian, will run at Architectural Foundation Gallery Jan. 15, 2016, through Feb. 18, 2016, with an opening reception will be Friday, Jan. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Jen Zahigian's photographs have become synonymous with California style, and the colorfully idealized visions cherished by residents and visitors alike. She is known for using color to take ordinary scenes beyond our everyday view. Her personal history informs her work, as does the mid-twentieth century history of roadside attractions.

Many of Zahigian’s photographs depict California highway establishments and their signage, revealing an appreciation for their dated aesthetic and patina of rust and neglect. Zahigian’s camera searches for and selects meaning from historical roadside monuments, monuments of travel, transience and movement.

More than 20 photographs will be on exhibition, drawing from a body of work spanning 7 years.

With “Street Scene Daydream” Zahigian captures worn-out, offbeat and forgotten corners from California to Detroit with both a quiet watchfulness and the “dreamy, sunny, colorful” expression for which she’s gained recognition.

Zahigian held her first solo exhibition in 2007 and has participated in solo and group exhibitions each year since. Her work has been featured in a variety of publications including The Sun and NBC New York's Roadside America in Pictures.

Several of her photographs can be found in galleries across the state, including SFMOMA Artists Gallery, SLATE Contemporary in Oakland, Wallspace in Los Angeles and in private collections internationally.

Jen Zahigian is a graduate of UC Berkeley, and co-founder of Able and Baker, Inc., a design + build cabinetry furniture, and millwork fabrication studio based in Ventura.

The AFSB Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House on the corner of Garden and East Victoria Streets in Santa Barbara, with the primary gallery entrance accessible by ramp. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment.

— With the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment, the public nonprofit Architectural Foundation Santa Barbara offers and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County.