Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara to Exhibit Selected Drawings by Obie G. Bowman

A drawing by Obie G. Bowman that will be on display at the Architecural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s exhibit, “Selected Drawings.” (Obie G. Bowman photo)
By Allison Marcillac for the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | February 4, 2016 | 11:55 a.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to announce a new exhibition of pen and ink images by architect Obie G. Bowman titled "Selected Drawings."  

The public is invited to attend an opening reception for the artist Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The show will continue through April 1, 2016.

The 22 drawings exhibited have been selected from three of Bowman's on-going series of work.

His Vernacular Architecture drawings are made from the landscape, celebrating bygone construction and often contrasting old and new.  

Biomorphic Images are based upon his inherent affinity for with the rhythms of nature and the organic forms that result. These drawings begin with at least the germ of a compositional idea and develop from there, often evolving and taking on their own growth pattern as the work proceeds.   

With and Without Memory alludes to primeval DNA, thoughts of coexistence with fellow life forms and the notion that, except for the luck of the draw, you and I could easily have been them or it.

Bowman, FAIA, is an acclaimed architect and talented artist. Born in Santa Monica, he currently resides in the Dry Creek Valley near Healdsburg. 

He attended USC, UC Berkeley and Arizona State Universities and received a Bachelor of Architecture degree. 

After apprenticing with Los Angeles architects from 1967-71, he moved to the Mendocino Coast to start his own studio and as his practice grew he opened offices at The Sea Ranch (1973) and in the Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County (1994). 

Bowman was inducted into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows in 2008.

The Architectural Foundation Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House at the corner of Garden and Victoria Streets in Santa Barbara. The gallery entrance on Garden Street is accessible by ramp. 

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. 

Allison Marcillac represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
