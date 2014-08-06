Architectural Foundation Offers Guided Walking Tours of Historic Santa Barbara

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to offer guided walking tours for the public throughout the year.

Experience the significant architecture and history of Santa Barbara with small-group walking tours of the downtown area. Join knowledgeable docents from the Architectural Foundation for an exploration of our architectural and landscape design heritage, and the events and people that shaped it. From historic adobes to modern interpretations of the Spanish/Moorish/Mediterranean style, you will discover why Santa Barbara is often called “the American Riviera.”

Saturday walking tours begin near the City Hall steps facing De la Guerra Plaza at 10 a.m., and Sunday tours begin at 10 a.m. near the entrance of the Public Library on Anapamu Street.

Walks are an easy stroll and take about two hours. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. (Please no strollers or young children, or dogs.) A $10 donation per person is requested. Special group tours may be arranged in advance upon request.

For more information, please contact the Architectural Foundation at 805.965.6307 and click here.