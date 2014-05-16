Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Officers

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | May 16, 2014 | 3:48 p.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to welcome its newly elected officers for 2014: president Cassandra Ensberg, AIA, LEED A.P.; vice president Jeremy White, Ph.D. AIA; treasurer Brian Hofer; and secretary Ann Dwelley.

Ensberg was born in Wareham, Mass., and raised as an "Air Force Brat," attending schools in at least seven states and graduating from Colorado State University in 1972 with a bachelor of fine arts degree and a concentration in interior design.

She worked for architectural firms in Denver and Santa Barbara before becoming a licensed California architect in 1996 and starting her own company. Ensberg works with husband Tom Jacobs at their architecture and design firm, Ensberg Jacobs Design Inc.

In all of her endeavors, art is a pivotal element along with logic, nature, farming, conservation and humor. Ensberg educates about the importance of art, design and architecture through her community involvement, most notably the Kids Draw Architecture program, which she founded in 1989.

White is an architectural historian teaching at UCSB and a licensed architect. His field of study is the modern landscape, urbanism and architecture of the U.S. He also teaches art history in the MFA program at the Brooks Institute.

Current research projects include a book exploring the relationship of memory, history and architecture, and another on the city hall as a space of contact between government and the public.

White earned his doctorate in architecture history from UC Berkeley and holds master's and bachelor's degrees in architecture from the University of Arizona. He has worked for architecture firms in Milwaukee, San Francisco, Redwood City and Oakland. He conducts Sabado Walking Tours and helps lead the Built Environment Education Program.

Hofer is a past president of AFSB. He has a master of architecture degree from UCLA and a bachelor's degree in biological science, and is a California-licensed architect. His own practice, which includes residential, commercial and institutional projects, affords him the opportunity to work in a variety of styles and building types.

Hofer leads both Sabado and Domingo Walking Tours, and he serves on the Gallery, House and Gardens and Finance Committees. Hofer believes that AFSB presents an opportunity to be involved in the "fun" side of architecture, apart from the nuts and bolts of the profession, and he encourages both architects and architecture aficionados to participate in and support the variety of programs.

Dwelley continues in the role of board secretary. She holds a master's degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and participated in the Radcliffe Institute Landscape History program.

She has run nonprofit agencies in London, Wichita and Boston. She enjoys teaching and singing classical music and leading Domingo Walking Tours.

Dwelley is president of the Quire of Voyces Board of Directors, and is president of the UCSB Music Affiliates. She also serves on the Santa Barbara Music Club board.

AFSB wishes to thank our previous officers: past president Greg Rech, AIA, LEED A.P., and past treasurer Brian Brodersen MS, MLA, ASLA; for their distinguished leadership.

For more information about the Architectural Foundation, click here or call 805.965.6307.

