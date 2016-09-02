Archivist Nancy Loe to Speak at Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

Nancy Loe will present "Picture This: Cataloging Digital Family Photographs" at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Family photographs may seem so complex that they defy organizing. Tame your digital family photographs by learning how to add names, dates, and other information to images to make them searchable.

The session covers a simple and effective process, from scanning and adding information for retrieval, to filing and backing up your family photographs, so you can do it once and do it right.

Nancy Loe is a professional archivist, librarian and genealogist, with master's degrees in American History and Library Science. She has managed genealogy and special collections in public and academic libraries.

In addition to directing NEH grants to digitize archives, Nancy has appeared on PBS's American Experience, as well as at Rootstech and Jamboree. She has assisted hundreds of people in libraries and archives with their family research and is working on her own family tree in Chicago, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria and Prussia.

Her latest book, "Libraries in the Information Age: An Introduction and Career Exploration," 3rd Edition, with co-author Denise Foruie, was published by ABC-CLIO in May. Visit her on the web at sassyjanegenealogy.com.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society website.