Ardna Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1921-2017

Posted on March 22, 2017 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ardna Mae Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on March 20, 2017, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, Calif., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Ardna Mae Isham on Sept. 17, 1921, in Oxnard. She was the first woman teller at Bank of America.

In 1939, she met and later married her sweetheart, Edward “Bud” Pfeiler, on Feb. 3, 1942. During their 75 years of marriage, they settled in Ventura, where they raised their four children. In 1963, they moved the family to Santa Barbara, where Bud had established the family business and Ardna worked alongside as the bookkeeper for 23 years.

Ardna and Bud enjoyed many years of golfing together at The Alisal with occasional visits to the casino. She enjoyed traveling in their motor home and fishing in the Sierras. Many of their anniversaries were spent in Las Vegas. Bud and Ardna belonged to the Stardusters Dance Club in Santa Barbara for many years. Ardna had many friends throughout the years and was admired and loved by all who met her.

In her later years, she had a hobby of collecting Hummels, and she spent much of her day working on puzzles and needlework. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. On Feb. 3, 2017, Bud and Ardna were blessed to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

Ardna is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Bud; her four children and their spouses, Edward and Trini, JoAnn, MaryAnn and Ed, and Beverly and Jerry; her seven grandchildren; and her 17 great-grandchildren. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a great inspiration to her family and all those who were graced by her love.

The family would like to thank Monsignor Michael Jennett for his love and friendship; her internist, Dr. Grace Park; Dr. Ann Lee, her pulmonary specialist; the caregivers from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for their dedication to her care, especially Liz, Ofie and Teresa; and most recently, the hospice nurses and all the caring staff at Serenity House.

The Rosary will be held in the chapel at Bishop Diego High School, 4000 La Colina Road in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27 at San Roque Catholic Church, 325 Argonne Circle in Santa Barbara, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends who wish to remember Ardna may do so with a contribution to Food From The Heart, P.O. Box 3908, Santa Barbara, CA 93130, or a charity of your choice.

