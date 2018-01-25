Are You a Caregiver? Find Out at Empowered Aging Talk

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara announce the Free to Care: Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role presentation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Cynthia McNulty, senior services program manager from Family Services Agency, will be the featured speaker. She will provide information and guidance on senior and caregiver mental health.

This is the first in a series of programs focused on caregiving. As our population ages, more people find themselves caring for a senior family member, neighbor or friend. Many don't even realize they have taken on this role, Empowered Aging said.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of some 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village said it delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities," said Carol Spungen, advisory board member.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics,” Spungen said.

To make reservations by Monday, Feb. 12, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038 or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.