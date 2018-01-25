Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Are You a Caregiver? Find Out at Empowered Aging Talk

By Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village | January 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara announce the Free to Care: Recognizing and Managing the Caregiver Role presentation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Cynthia McNulty, senior services program manager from Family Services Agency, will be the featured speaker. She will provide information and guidance on senior and caregiver mental health.

This is the first in a series of programs focused on caregiving. As our population ages, more people find themselves caring for a senior family member, neighbor or friend. Many don't even realize they have taken on this role, Empowered Aging said.

The Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series takes place the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of some 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village said it delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities," said Carol Spungen, advisory board member.

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics,” Spungen said.

To make reservations by Monday, Feb. 12, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038 or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 