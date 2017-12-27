Are You the One That They Want to Perform in ‘Grease’ at SBCC?

The Theatre Group at SBCC has announced it will hold early auditions for its summer musical, Grease.

Auditions will be 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 8, by appointment in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus. Singing and dance auditions will be held the same days.

Time permitting, there may be cold readings as well, the Theatre Group said. Roles available are for nine men, eight women and the ensemble.

Rehearsals begin May 21. Performances are July 11-28, in the Garvin. Additional auditions will be held in April.

Grease (book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey) will be directed by Katie Laris, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy.

SBCC Theatre Group encourages actors who will be in town for the summer to try out. Those auditioning should prepare a rock or standard musical theater song.

Also, bring sheet music in your key. Choose a song that shows your ability to tell a story through song. A piano accompanist will be provided.

The Grease storyline: It is 1959 and Rydell High School’s senior class is bursting with excitement and activity. The cool Burger Palace Boys are acting tough and the gum-chewing Pink Ladies are modeling the latest fashions in bobby sox.

This fast-paced, fun musical both celebrates and satirizes high school rebellion and the spirit of the 1950s. At its core is a romance between hot-rodder Danny Zuko and the sweet and innocent new girl Sandy Dumbrowski.

While the two had a secret fling during the summer, will they be able to maintain their love in high school despite coming from two different worlds?

Beloved songs from the musical such as Greased Lighnin, Beauty School Drop-Out, and songs drawn from the movie — Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want — have put Grease among the most popular movies and musicals.

Contact Katie Laris, [email protected] or call 965-0581 ext. 2497 to schedule an appointment.

— Pamela Lasker for Theatre Group at SBCC.