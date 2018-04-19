Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Elects Officers

The Advisory Council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging elected its officers and Executive Committee members for the new year, starting July 1.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is pleased to announce the election of Amy Mallett of Goleta as chair for fiscal year 2014-15,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. "Ms. Mallett has served on the council for four years. Ms. Mallett is an active member of the Goleta community and serves as the director of the Goleta Senior Center. Her leadership skills will be invaluable as the Area Agency on Aging readies to continue to meet the challenges of ensuring the safety of older persons.

“Members elected Jim West of Santa Maria as vice chair. Mr. West has served on the council for two years. Mr. West brings to the council extensive experience with state legislation and regulations.

“Mrs. Emi Taylor of Arroyo Grande was re-elected secretary. As an officer, Mrs. Taylor will share her experience in hospice and home care for elders and her knowledge of the needs of older persons to remain safely in their own homes.

“Also elected to serve on the Executive Committee are Linda Mier of Santa Barbara and Cindy Deibert of San Luis Obispo city. This upcoming year will require the council to sharpen their advocacy skills with the federal and state budgets looking to major reform of Medicare and reauthorization of the Older Americans Act.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council advocates on behalf of older persons. Members of the Board of Directors appreciate that the council members study the issues and advocate to protect senior citizens. We will wholeheartedly continue action to ensure the safety of ‘honored citizens.’”

For additional information, contact Mallett, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council chair, or Joyce Ellen Lippman, AAA executive director, at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.